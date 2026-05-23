Google's Workspace apps get major visual revamp with gradient icons

Icon update

Which apps have received the redesign?

The new gradient icons are for a range of Google services, including Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Chat, Meet, Vids, Forms (Google Forms), Keep (Google Keep), Voice (Google Voice), and Tasks. The updated designs have started appearing in the top-left corner of some apps, like Google Keep, and on the homepages for Docs to Sites. However, favicons remain unchanged, and logos on actual editors are yet to be updated.