Google's Workspace apps get major visual revamp with gradient icons
What's the story
Google is rolling out a major visual revamp for its Workspace apps, introducing new gradient icons. The update has already reached Android and iOS users, while the web version is fully updated. The revamped icons were first spotted in the web app launcher on most Google websites and Chrome's New Tab page this month.
Icon update
Which apps have received the redesign?
The new gradient icons are for a range of Google services, including Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Chat, Meet, Vids, Forms (Google Forms), Keep (Google Keep), Voice (Google Voice), and Tasks. The updated designs have started appearing in the top-left corner of some apps, like Google Keep, and on the homepages for Docs to Sites. However, favicons remain unchanged, and logos on actual editors are yet to be updated.
Design evolution
A break from the previous design rules
The latest redesign is a response to the criticism leveled at Google's previous icon set. The new icons are more distinct in terms of color and shape, breaking away from the earlier rule of including all four company colors in icons. The Workspace page container has also been removed for most apps, making way for larger, more unique icons.