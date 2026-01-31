Android 16 now on 7.5% devices: How other versions fared

The latest update comes after a widespread rollout of Android 16 on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and other high-end Android lineups. It took about seven months for the new version to be adopted by 7.5% of devices. However, the timing of data collection may affect the perceived adoption rate; previous updates were mid-year, which might have shown different trends.

Version popularity

Android 15 still most-used version

Despite the slower adoption rate for Android 16, Android 15 continues to be the most-used version with a market share of 19.3%. This is a smaller number than we're used to seeing, which can be attributed to the timing of data collection. The figures are based on a seven-day period, which may not accurately reflect long-term trends in Android version usage across devices.