Google's Gemini 4 Carbon now available globally
What's the story
Google has announced the global availability of its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 4 Carbon. The move comes after a limited release to select cybersecurity defense companies in late October. The tech giant said that while Gemini 4 Argon is still the better option for most ordinary and even majority of software engineering tasks, Carbon is more suited for multi-step coding, scientific research and discovery.
Model capabilities
Model already helping in identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities
The introduction of Gemini 4 Carbon is expected to revolutionize AI coding, cybersecurity, and scientific research.
Google claims that the model has already helped its early users discover zero-day vulnerabilities in no time. It has also made strides in predicting protein structures, a key requirement for drug development.
To further this effort, Google is giving free access to Carbon for six months to 10,000 scientists.
User access
How to access Gemini 4 Carbon
Gemini 4 Carbon is now accessible through Google AI Studio and Gemini for business.
Subscribers of Google AI Ultra, who pay a monthly fee of $100, will also get access to Carbon via the Gemini app, AI Model in Search, and Antigravity. The latter is Google's agentic software development and AI coding platform.