Google's Gemini AI can now take notes for in-person meetings
What's the story
Google has expanded the capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini. The tool can now generate summaries and transcripts for in-person meetings, as well as those conducted on Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Previously, support for in-person meetings was only available to alpha users on Android devices. The updated Gemini tool also supports spontaneous meetings, meaning you don't have to be in a meeting room or a pre-scheduled meeting to use it.
Sure! Please provide the instructions you'd like me to follow.
How to use Gemini to take notes
To use the feature, users can head over to the Google Meet homescreen on mobile or desktop and select "take notes for me." This can be done for both in-person meetings and those on other platforms. Gemini will then create a summary and "action items" from the meeting in a Google Doc, which will appear in Google Drive for the user who started the recording.