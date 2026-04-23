Google's Gemini AI can now take notes for in-person meetings

Sure! Please provide the instructions you'd like me to follow.

How to use Gemini to take notes

To use the feature, users can head over to the Google Meet homescreen on mobile or desktop and select "take notes for me." This can be done for both in-person meetings and those on other platforms. Gemini will then create a summary and "action items" from the meeting in a Google Doc, which will appear in Google Drive for the user who started the recording.