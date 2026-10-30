Gemini Notebook adds free textbooks, course materials for students
What's the story
Google has expanded its Gemini Notebook, a tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI), with hundreds of free textbooks and course materials. The new feature is available to students in India and the US. It provides access to content from publishers and educational providers such as OpenStax, Open Textbook Library, and S Chand Publishing.
Advanced features
Students can add textbooks to their notebooks
The latest update to Gemini Notebook lets students add textbooks directly into their notebooks.
They can then use the platform to get answers with inline citations and links to the original textbook sources.
Not just that, but it can also transform textbook content into study guides, practice quizzes, flashcards, among other learning materials.
User guide
How to use this new feature?
To use this new feature, students need to open Gemini Notebook and select their preferred notebook.
They then click on the 'Add sources' option and select 'Textbooks' from the source types.
After browsing through the catalog, they can add a relevant textbook to their notebook and start asking questions or creating study resources.
AI integration
Google's goal with this update
Google has described this update as a step toward connecting students with trustworthy educational content through AI.
The company said, "Students can now access hundreds of textbooks from providers in the US and India, including OpenStax, Open Textbook Library, and S Chand Publishing, right in Gemini Notebook at no charge."
Learning enhancement
Evolving beyond just answering questions
With the addition of resources from providers in India and the US Gemini Notebook is evolving beyond just answering questions.
It is now also helping students engage with academic material.
The provision of citations and original-source links gives learners a way to verify the information behind AI-generated responses while preparing for classes and examinations.