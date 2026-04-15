Google's new app brings Mac-like search feature to Windows
What's the story
Google has launched its new "Google app for desktop," a quick-access search bar for Windows 10 and 11 users. The app brings Google Search, Drive, files, and apps directly to your desktop with just a keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space). The feature is similar to Mac's Spotlight but tailored specifically for PC users.
Enhanced functionality
App comes with an AI Mode
The new app also comes with an AI Mode, which includes Google Lens searches. You can even share your screen for more personalized results in a floating window. The design of the app is similar to what you would see on mobile devices using Google Search. It is currently available globally in English and can be downloaded from search.google/google-app/desktop.
Strategic move
Google Drive and Chrome are already on desktops
Google is positioning this new app as an extension of its mobile clients that users are already accustomed to. The company doesn't usually develop consumer desktop apps, preferring browser-based Progressive Web Apps instead. However, the launch of this Google app shows a shift in strategy. It joins other Google offerings like Google Drive for desktop, Quick Share, Google Play Games, and Chrome in the desktop space.