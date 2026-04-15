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Google's new app brings Mac-like search feature to Windows
The new app also comes with an AI Mode

Google's new app brings Mac-like search feature to Windows

By Mudit Dube
Apr 15, 2026
10:59 am
What's the story

Google has launched its new "Google app for desktop," a quick-access search bar for Windows 10 and 11 users. The app brings Google Search, Drive, files, and apps directly to your desktop with just a keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space). The feature is similar to Mac's Spotlight but tailored specifically for PC users.

Enhanced functionality

App comes with an AI Mode

The new app also comes with an AI Mode, which includes Google Lens searches. You can even share your screen for more personalized results in a floating window. The design of the app is similar to what you would see on mobile devices using Google Search. It is currently available globally in English and can be downloaded from search.google/google-app/desktop.

Strategic move

Google Drive and Chrome are already on desktops

Google is positioning this new app as an extension of its mobile clients that users are already accustomed to. The company doesn't usually develop consumer desktop apps, preferring browser-based Progressive Web Apps instead. However, the launch of this Google app shows a shift in strategy. It joins other Google offerings like Google Drive for desktop, Quick Share, Google Play Games, and Chrome in the desktop space.

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