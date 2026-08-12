Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets Tensor G6 processor, 24-hour battery
What's the story
Google has officially introduced its latest smartphone, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The device was announced at the company's Made by Google event today, along with other new models in the Pixel line-up. The new foldable phone comes with an 8-inch display that can be folded like a book. It costs ₹1,86,999 in India.
Design details
Design and build quality
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is designed to look and feel like a regular smartphone when closed.
It is thinner than its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and is said to be "three times stronger."
The device features a soft-touch composite back, scratch-resistant glass, durable hinge, and an IP68 water and dust rating.
It comes in an olive with a gray satin metal frame color.
Tech specs
Display and processor
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold sports an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED display with rounded corners. Its cover 6.5-inch OLED screen also gets the Super Actua branding for the first time.
Both screens are capable of reaching up to 3,600 nits brightness, making them 20% brighter than those on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The device is powered by Google's Tensor G6 processor, which offers improved power efficiency and faster browsing speeds compared to its predecessor.
Camera features
Camera setup and video recording capabilities
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes with a dual-pill camera layout featuring a triple-lens array.
It includes a 48MP main lens, a 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with up to 30x Super Zoom capabilities.
The main wide camera has been upgraded to a larger sensor that captures more light for improved low-light photography.
The device also supports 4K video recording at various frame rates and offers several stabilization and editing options.
Battery life
Battery life, charging speed, and storage
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold promises a battery life of over 24 hours. It supports fast charging at 30W, which can charge the device up to half in just half an hour.
The device also supports Pixelsnap magnetic charging via Qi2.2, which increases wireless charging speed from 15W to a whopping 25W.
The phone is offered in a single configuration, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in India.