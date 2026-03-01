Google's Pixel At a Glance gets sports and finance updates

Google is expanding its Pixel "At a Glance" feature to include dedicated cards for Sports and Finance. The update is being rolled out in stages, with some users already experiencing the new information types. The Finance card gives an overview of your top stock movers at market close and directs you to Google Finance for more details.

User experience Updates visible on always-on display and lockscreen The new Sports and Finance updates will be visible on your always-on display and lockscreen. If there are no other notifications, the updates will appear at the top with a translucent background. You can long-press to dismiss them. However, Google has warned that enabling these features may affect battery life of your Pixel device.

Personalization Google encourages users to customize their experience Google is encouraging users to customize their experience by choosing specific teams and stocks for updates. The "Choose your teams" shortcut takes you to the same system used by Google Search/Discover, while "Choose your stocks" opens your Google Finance watchlist. These options are enabled by default and appear at the top of the list in the At a Glance settings page.

Advertisement