More Android phones to support Quick Share for iPhones

Google has announced that it will extend the Quick Share support for iPhones to a wider range of Android devices. The feature, which was first unveiled last year, was initially limited to Pixel 10 users. Now, it is being expanded to include devices from OnePlus , OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, and HONOR. This move comes ahead of the upcoming Google I/O 2026 event.

Initial rollout Initial batch of devices to get Quick Share support The first batch of devices to get Quick Share support includes the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel 8a, and OPPO's Find X9 series and Find N6. Vivo's X300 Ultra is also included in this initial rollout. Notably, Google's own Pixel 9a and Pixel 8 lineup have been excluded from this list.

Future expansion Upcoming devices that will also get AirDrop support Google has also revealed plans to bring AirDrop support via Quick Share to a more devices. These include the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip7 and Z Fold7, as well as the OPPO Find X8 series. OnePlus 15, HONOR Magic V6, and Magic8 Pro are also on this list.

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Workaround QR code-based sharing system for non-compatible Android phones For Android phones that don't support AirDrop integration, Google is introducing a QR code-based sharing system. Users can generate a QR code via Quick Share on their device, which can then be scanned by iPhone or Mac users to download files through their browser. The tech giant has also promised future integration of Quick Share into third-party apps like WhatsApp.

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