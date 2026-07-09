Google's SynthID debunks viral deepfake of hospitalized US senator

Technology durability

Watermark survives even when image is screencaptured

One of the key features of SynthID is that its watermark "survives even when an image is screencaptured across multiple platforms." The watermark is embedded in the image itself, which means it survives even when an image is screencaptured across multiple platforms. This was demonstrated by the case of the McConnell image, which was shared across various platforms but still carried the SynthID watermark.