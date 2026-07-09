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Home / News / Technology News / Google's SynthID debunks viral deepfake of hospitalized US senator
Google's SynthID debunks viral deepfake of hospitalized US senator
The image in question showed Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell

Google's SynthID debunks viral deepfake of hospitalized US senator

By Akash Pandey
Jul 09, 2026
11:50 am
What's the story

Google's SynthID technology has successfully debunked a high-profile AI-generated hoax image, marking a major victory for the system. The image in question showed Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell lying on a hospital bed, seemingly in distress. It went viral on Reddit and X but was later debunked by Snopes, a fact-checking site.

Watermark revelation

SynthID's watermark played crucial role in debunking image

The debunking of the McConnell image was made possible by SynthID's unique watermark. The invisible signature, which is visible to SynthID algorithms but not to the naked eye, was embedded in the image. This allowed Snopes to confirm that it was an AI-generated picture and not a real one. The success of this case highlights the effectiveness of anti-deepfake technology in combating misinformation.

Technology durability

Watermark survives even when image is screencaptured

One of the key features of SynthID is that its watermark "survives even when an image is screencaptured across multiple platforms." The watermark is embedded in the image itself, which means it survives even when an image is screencaptured across multiple platforms. This was demonstrated by the case of the McConnell image, which was shared across various platforms but still carried the SynthID watermark.

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Program restrictions

Limitations of SynthID

Despite its effectiveness, SynthID does have some limitations. It can only be used when an image-generation tool actively participates in the program. Gemini models have included the watermark since the program launched in 2025, with OpenAI joining in May 2026 as part of a broader effort to combat malicious image generation. Users can check if images contain this watermark by querying a Gemini model or uploading them to OpenAI's public image verification tool.

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