Google's Tap to Share feature takes on Apple's AirDrop
What's the story
Google has launched an upgraded version of its Quick Share feature, now called Tap to Share. The new capability is similar to Apple's AirDrop and allows users to share contact information, photos, videos and other content with a simple tap. The update is being rolled out on Pixel 6 and newer devices from today.
Feature details
How to use the facility?
The Tap to Share feature enables an "instant, two-way exchange" between compatible Android devices.
To use it, you simply have to bring your phone close to another compatible device.
For sharing media like photos or videos, you first open the system Share sheet and then tap the devices together.
This capability expands on Quick Share and comes as Pixel 11 moves its NFC antenna to the top of the phone.
Expansion strategy
Tap to share will be available on more Android phones
The Tap to Share feature is also set to come on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
Google plans to expand this capability to more Android phones by the end of the year.
The move comes after Apple introduced its NFC-powered NameDrop feature in iOS 17 for easy sharing of contacts, photos, or videos by touching phones together.