Samsung may help build Google's next-gen AI chip
What's the story
Google is reportedly in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce a part of its next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) processor, according to The Information. The project, codenamed "Icefish," is still in the design phase and could go into mass production as early as 2028.
Manufacturing collaboration
Partnership to bolster Samsung's contract chip-manufacturing business
Google intends to have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produce the main computing part of the tensor processing unit. Meanwhile, Samsung could manufacture a component that connects it to memory, using its advanced 2-nanometer production technology. This collaboration would be a major boost for Samsung's contract chip-manufacturing business and help Google reduce its reliance on TSMC amid rising AI demand.
Market competition
Google's in-house AI chips challenge NVIDIA's GPUs
Google's in-house AI chips have emerged as a viable alternative to NVIDIA's dominant graphics processing units (GPUs). The sales of these tensor processing units (TPUs) have become a key driver of growth for the company's cloud revenue. In April, Google unveiled two new custom chips designed specifically for training and inference of AI models.
Industry developments
Samsung aims to attract more customers for its advanced technology
In April, Samsung said it expects to attract more customers for chips made with its advanced 2nm technology. The company is even considering a second plant in Texas to ramp up production. The latest report also comes as Google is in talks with Intel to produce over three million TPUs in 2028.