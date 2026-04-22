Google says AI writes 75% of new code, engineers supervise
Technology
Google just shared that AI is now writing about 75% of its new software code.
CEO Sundar Pichai says this marks a big shift in how the company builds tech, with human engineers now guiding and supervising what the AI creates instead of doing all the coding themselves.
AI speeds Google projects, engineers worry
Thanks to AI, Google is moving much faster: projects can sometimes be finished in days. For example, its Gemini app for Mac went from idea to prototype super quickly with help from internal AI tools.
But not everyone is excited: some worry that as AI gets better at coding, there might be less need for big engineering teams in the future.