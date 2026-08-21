Google says Android Auto update should stop disconnects and freezes
Technology
Good news for Android Auto users: Google just rolled out updates to fix those random disconnects and freezes that have been driving many affected users crazy.
If your app kept freezing or disconnecting mid-drive, you're not alone; it was a widespread headache across different phones and cars.
Google says updating to version 17.4 or above should solve the problem on the Google Play Store.
Google says 17.4 stabilizes Android Auto
Google says Android Auto 17.4 and newer updates should fix these issues.
With these updates, it's promising a smoother, more reliable in-car experience, definitely a relief for anyone who relies on Android Auto for getting around.