Google says Search loads 30% faster despite growing AI features

Google teams use 10-30ms latency budgets

So how do they pull it off?

Each Search team at Google works within strict "latency budgets" (usually just 10 to 30 milliseconds) to run their features.

If teams make things faster, that saved time is split: half goes toward building future features and half goes straight to making Search even quicker for users.

Thanks to this system, Google has managed to cut Search loading times by 30% over the past five years, even as AI keeps growing behind the scenes.