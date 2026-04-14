Google says Search loads 30% faster despite growing AI features
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai recently explained how Search stays speedy, even as it gets packed with new AI features.
For Google, speed isn't just nice to have: it's essential.
While other companies' products often slow down as they add more bells and whistles, Pichai says Google makes sure good engineering keeps things running smoothly no matter how complex Search gets.
Google teams use 10-30ms latency budgets
So how do they pull it off?
Each Search team at Google works within strict "latency budgets" (usually just 10 to 30 milliseconds) to run their features.
If teams make things faster, that saved time is split: half goes toward building future features and half goes straight to making Search even quicker for users.
Thanks to this system, Google has managed to cut Search loading times by 30% over the past five years, even as AI keeps growing behind the scenes.