Google says Suncatcher could cost up to 100 times more
Google just shared that building AI data centers in space could cost up to 100 times more than doing it here on Earth.
This is all part of Project Suncatcher, where Google wants to run solar-powered AI satellites.
Fun fact: its first satellite already processed a haiku request using its onboard AI (pretty cool milestone).
Google's Amanda Peterson Corio urges Earth-first
Amanda Peterson Corio, Google's head of data center energy, says we should use Earth's resources wisely before launching big projects into orbit, but the company still hopes to boost its space infrastructure by 2027.
They are exploring ways for satellites to team up and process data faster, which could help with those annoying lag times.
Meanwhile, SpaceX and Blue Origin are working on their own space-based AI plans, and China is aiming for massive orbital systems soon.
The race for next-generation AI tech is officially on!