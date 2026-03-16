Google Search app for Android adds AI mode history button
Technology
Google just made it simpler to find your AI Mode history in the Android app.
Now, you can check your recent AI interactions straight from the Home tab with a new button: no more hunting for that old Labs's beaker icon.
This update is all about making AI Mode feel like a natural part of your regular Google Search.
Other changes in AI mode homepage
The AI Mode homepage got a refresh too: the history icon moved to the left and there's now a handy down arrow for smoother navigation instead of the back button.
If you like trying out experimental features, Search Labs has shifted under Settings in your account menu for quicker access.
These updates are rolling out now through the Google app beta version 17.9 for Android.