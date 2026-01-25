Google Search gets smarter with 'Personal Intelligence' feature

What makes 'Personal intelligence' different?

Instead of generic answers, you get suggestions tailored to you—for example, trip plans that match your hotel bookings and photos, or coat recommendations that consider your flights, favorite brands, and even Chicago's March weather.

Tougher questions go to Gemini 3 Pro; simpler stuff is handled by lighter models.

Right now, it's only available to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US (in English; no Workspace support yet).