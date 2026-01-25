Google Search gets smarter with 'Personal Intelligence' feature
Google just launched Personal Intelligence for its AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.
Starting January 22, 2026, this opt-in feature taps into your Gmail and Google Photos to give you search results that actually know your context—like using Gemini 3 models to answer more complex questions based on your own data.
What makes 'Personal intelligence' different?
Instead of generic answers, you get suggestions tailored to you—for example, trip plans that match your hotel bookings and photos, or coat recommendations that consider your flights, favorite brands, and even Chicago's March weather.
Tougher questions go to Gemini 3 Pro; simpler stuff is handled by lighter models.
Right now, it's only available to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US (in English; no Workspace support yet).
How do you get it?
If you're a subscriber, just head to Search settings > profile > Search personalization > Connected Content Apps to turn it on.
Google AI Pro costs $19.99/month and bundles in storage plus all these new features.
Eligible subscribers should see invitations over the next few days.