Google search mistakenly reported OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dead
Technology
On August 12, Google Search accidentally showed that OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman had died, sparking confusion online as people shared screenshots and questioned if it was real.
The mistake caught attention on Reddit and X.
False Wikipedia edit prompted Google removal
Turns out, the false edit on Altman's Wikipedia page, one of Google's online sources for Search features.
Google clarified it wasn't a manual change, thanked users for flagging the issue, and has now removed the false result.
This whole mix-up is a reminder of how automated systems can spread mistakes when relying on user-edited sites like Wikipedia.