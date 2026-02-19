Google Search now shows pop-ups for AI answers
Google's making it simpler to see where AI answers come from.
Now, when you hover over source links in AI Overviews or AI Mode on desktop, you'll get a pop-up showing the site's name, icon, and a quick description.
It's all about helping you know what you're clicking on—and maybe encouraging more clicks.
Publishers are not thrilled with this change
Publishers say fewer people are clicking through to original websites since adding these AI summaries, and they aren't thrilled.
Robby Stein from Google says their new look is "more engaging," aiming to make it easier for everyone to find cool content across the web.
The new look is 'more engaging'
With these pop-ups and clearer links, it's easier to check out the real sources behind those quick AI answers.
So if you want more than just a summary—or want to support creators—it takes just one hover (or tap) to dive deeper.