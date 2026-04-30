Google Search queries hit an all-time high, thanks to AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the number of search queries on the platform hit an "all-time high" in the first quarter of 2026. The announcement was made as part of Alphabet's earnings report. Pichai attributed this growth to Google's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and its comprehensive approach to business operations.

AI impact AI investments are driving Google's growth Pichai said, "Our AI investments and full stack approach are lighting up every part of the business." He emphasized that "Search had a strong quarter with AI experiences driving usage, queries at an all time high, and 19% revenue growth." This statement underlines how Google's integration of AI into its services has significantly boosted user engagement and revenue.

Subscription success Strongest quarter for consumer AI plans Pichai also revealed that Q1 2026 was "our strongest quarter ever for our consumer AI plans, driven by the Gemini App." He said the company now has over 350 million paid subscriptions, with "YouTube and Google One being the key drivers." This shows how Google's diverse range of services has contributed to its success in the growing market for consumer AI subscriptions.

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Financial performance Alphabet's financial performance in Q1 2026 Alphabet reported a consolidated revenue of $109.9 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year's $90.2 billion. Google Services also saw a revenue growth of 16% to $89.6 billion, with subscriptions, platforms, and devices growing by 19%. These figures highlight Alphabet's strong financial performance in Q1 2026, driven by its various business segments, including Google Services.

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