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Google Search queries hit an all-time high, thanks to AI
The announcement comes as part of Alphabet's earnings report

Google Search queries hit an all-time high, thanks to AI

By Akash Pandey
Apr 30, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the number of search queries on the platform hit an "all-time high" in the first quarter of 2026. The announcement was made as part of Alphabet's earnings report. Pichai attributed this growth to Google's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and its comprehensive approach to business operations.

AI impact

AI investments are driving Google's growth

Pichai said, "Our AI investments and full stack approach are lighting up every part of the business." He emphasized that "Search had a strong quarter with AI experiences driving usage, queries at an all time high, and 19% revenue growth." This statement underlines how Google's integration of AI into its services has significantly boosted user engagement and revenue.

Subscription success

Strongest quarter for consumer AI plans

Pichai also revealed that Q1 2026 was "our strongest quarter ever for our consumer AI plans, driven by the Gemini App." He said the company now has over 350 million paid subscriptions, with "YouTube and Google One being the key drivers." This shows how Google's diverse range of services has contributed to its success in the growing market for consumer AI subscriptions.

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Financial performance

Alphabet's financial performance in Q1 2026

Alphabet reported a consolidated revenue of $109.9 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year's $90.2 billion. Google Services also saw a revenue growth of 16% to $89.6 billion, with subscriptions, platforms, and devices growing by 19%. These figures highlight Alphabet's strong financial performance in Q1 2026, driven by its various business segments, including Google Services.

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Cloud success

Google Cloud's growth and AI feature launches

Google Cloud also witnessed massive growth, with revenues soaring 63% year-on-year to $20 billion. The company's strong start to the year was bolstered by the launch of several AI features, such as Personal Intelligence for Gemini, task automation using Gemini on Samsung S26 and Pixel 10 series phones, an "auto-browse" feature for Chrome, and an AI Mode for Gmail.

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