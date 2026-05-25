Google Search shows more AI overviews, users lack official opt-out
Google Search is now showing more AI-generated answers instead of the usual blue links, and a lot of users aren't thrilled.
Many worry about accuracy and feel they've lost control, especially since there's no official setting to completely turn off AI Overviews.
Google describes AI Overviews as a core Google Search feature, so users have limited options for changing their search experience.
Google web filter restores classic links
Some people try adding "-AI" to their searches to avoid AI results, but it's hit or miss.
A better trick is using Google's "Web" filter from the results menu: it hides most AI content and brings back classic link lists.
If you want even more control, DuckDuckGo lets users completely disable its AI-assisted features, and Brave lets users turn off its 'Answer with AI' feature from settings, giving you a more old-school search vibe.