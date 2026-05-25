Google Search shows more AI overviews, users lack official opt-out

Google web filter restores classic links

Some people try adding "-AI" to their searches to avoid AI results, but it's hit or miss.

A better trick is using Google's "Web" filter from the results menu: it hides most AI content and brings back classic link lists.

If you want even more control, DuckDuckGo lets users completely disable its AI-assisted features, and Brave lets users turn off its 'Answer with AI' feature from settings, giving you a more old-school search vibe.