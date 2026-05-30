Google seeks EPA approval for up to 32 million treated mosquitoes
Google is hoping to get the green light to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years.
The goal is to help stop the spread of diseases like West Nile virus, dengue, and Zika by targeting Culex mosquitoes, a species known for transmitting West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.
Google's debug plans male Wolbachia release
Only male mosquitoes will be released, and they'll carry a bacterium called Wolbachia that stops their babies from surviving.
Since males don't bite humans, experts say you won't notice more bites.
This project is part of Google's Debug initiative, which uses artificial intelligence and robotics for mosquito control.
The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the plan now, and public comments are open until June 5.
Not everyone's convinced, though. Some support pesticide-free solutions, while others worry about possible risks.