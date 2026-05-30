Google seeks EPA approval for up to 32 million treated mosquitoes

Google's debug plans male Wolbachia release

Only male mosquitoes will be released, and they'll carry a bacterium called Wolbachia that stops their babies from surviving.

Since males don't bite humans, experts say you won't notice more bites.

This project is part of Google's Debug initiative, which uses artificial intelligence and robotics for mosquito control.

The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the plan now, and public comments are open until June 5.

Not everyone's convinced, though. Some support pesticide-free solutions, while others worry about possible risks.