Google to kickstart $15B India data center project this month

Google is gearing up to start the construction of its massive $15 billion data center project in Andhra Pradesh . The development will take place across three sites, Adavivaram, Tarluvada, and Rambilli. The project was signed in an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government in October last year when the Andhra Pradesh government approved the transfer of 601.4 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) for setting up the proposed data center.

Launch details Data center construction to begin by end of April The formal launch of the project is slated for April 28. The event will be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior Google executives, including Thomas Kurian. The ceremony will likely take place at either Tarluvada or Rambilli, both of which are among the key sites identified for this ambitious tech infrastructure project in India.

Infrastructure boost Data center to be among largest in Asia The $15 billion project will create a 1 gigawatt (GW) data center hub near Visakhapatnam. The facility will be among the largest in Asia and will play a key role in handling large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. It will also be connected to global networks through submarine cables connecting India with Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and other countries. This is expected to make Visakhapatnam an international data connectivity hub.

Advertisement