Google sets 2034 end date for ChromeOS
What's the story
Google has officially confirmed its plan to phase out ChromeOS updates by mid-2034. The announcement was made in a support document for IT administrators managing Chromebooks in enterprise and education sectors. The timeline matches what was previously noted in court records, but this is the first time it has been publicly acknowledged by the tech giant.
Upgrade path
Transition to Googlebook OS
Google's support document also revealed that "many of our newest Chromebook devices will be eligible to transition over to Googlebook OS."
However, the company hasn't specified which models would be eligible or how the upgrade process would work.
This transition is part of Google's plan as it prepares for the launch of its new line of laptops, called Googlebooks.
Transition support
Commitment to support transitions
For Chromebooks with a support cycle extending beyond 2034, Google has assured education and enterprise managers that it will help them transition to Googlebook OS.
The company said, "Google is committed to supporting your transition to Googlebook OS, with many devices offering direct migration paths."
This means that users won't be left stranded when their current devices reach the end of their support lifecycles.
Update policy
New management capabilities for Googlebooks
The new Googlebooks will follow a similar 10-year update and security patch system as Chromebooks, but it will start from the launch of the CPU inside the system.
Management capabilities for these devices are expected to arrive in the second half of 2027.
However, it's important to note that Chrome Education and Enterprise upgrade licenses are different from those for Googlebooks.
OS features
Support for web developers
Googlebook OS looks a lot like Android than Chrome OS.
The company has promised to continue supporting web developers despite the shift toward Android apps.
It said, "[W]e will continue to support the manageability of web apps for IT admins and a robust set of APIs for web developers."