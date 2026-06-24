Google settles teen claims against YouTube before trial

Ongoing trials

Lawsuit part of larger legal battle

The lawsuit is part of a wider legal campaign against some of the world's largest social media companies. RKC's claims against Meta, TikTok, and Snap are still active with trial proceedings expected to begin on July 27 in Los Angeles. The case is one of over 1,000 similar lawsuits being coordinated through California courts where plaintiffs argue that social media companies knowingly developed features keeping young users engaged for long periods at the expense of their well-being.