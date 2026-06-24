Google settles teen claims against YouTube before trial
What's the story
YouTube has settled a lawsuit filed by a Florida teenager, adding to the growing number of legal challenges against social media platforms for their impact on children's mental health. The case was filed by a 16-year-old, referred to as RKC in court records, who accused YouTube and other tech giants of designing platform features that promote excessive engagement among children.
Settlement specifics
Financial terms of settlement undisclosed
While the financial terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, it has cleared YouTube from a lawsuit that is still set to go ahead against other major social media companies next month. Confirming the settlement, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said, "This matter has been amicably resolved and our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise."
Ongoing trials
Lawsuit part of larger legal battle
The lawsuit is part of a wider legal campaign against some of the world's largest social media companies. RKC's claims against Meta, TikTok, and Snap are still active with trial proceedings expected to begin on July 27 in Los Angeles. The case is one of over 1,000 similar lawsuits being coordinated through California courts where plaintiffs argue that social media companies knowingly developed features keeping young users engaged for long periods at the expense of their well-being.
Past verdict
Case followed landmark verdict against Meta, YouTube
The Florida teenager's complaint comes after a closely watched trial earlier this year. A 20-year-old California woman, KGM, had alleged that Meta and YouTube intentionally designed their platforms to encourage addictive behavior among younger users. Before the trial reached a jury, Snap and TikTok settled confidentially and exited the proceedings. The case resulted in a landmark verdict with jurors awarding KGM $6M in damages, holding Meta and YouTube liable for harms linked to their platforms' effects on her mental health.
Accusations
RKC's claims mirror common allegations in similar lawsuits
Many lawsuits allege that common platform features are designed to maximize engagement. RKC claims tools like autoplay and infinite scrolling promoted prolonged use, leading to anxiety, sleep disruption, and other mental health issues. His legal team argues evidence from previous proceedings showed social media companies have long known how to attract younger users and increase their time on these platforms.
Defense strategy
Google rejects claims, cites efforts to create safer online experience
Google has rejected claims that YouTube was irresponsibly designed, citing over a decade of efforts to create safer online experiences for younger audiences. These include YouTube Kids, a child-focused version of the platform launched in 2015. The company recently settled another lawsuit with a Kentucky school district that accused YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Snap of contributing to a youth mental health crisis.