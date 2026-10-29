Google Sheets introduces Gemini AI features handling up-to-3,000 cells
Technology
Google Sheets is rolling out some cool new Gemini AI features that make working with data a lot smoother.
Now, Gemini can handle up to 3,000 cells in one go and processes info up to 55 times faster than manual entry for 500-cell tasks.
Plus, you can actually check where the AI pulled its data from right inside each cell, so it's way easier to trust what you see.
Gemini in Sheets for paid plans
These updates began rolling out on October 20 to paid plans like Business Standard, Enterprise, and Google AI Pro, and feature visibility can take up to 15 days.
Users with Gemini in Sheets enabled will find everything ready to use, while everyone else can turn on Gemini by hitting the "Ask Gemini" button in the Sheets sidebar.