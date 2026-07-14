Google shifts search to conversational AI, expanding advertiser opportunities
Google is shaking up how we search by using conversational AI. Instead of just typing keywords, you can ask longer, more visual questions, making it easier to discover and decide things online.
Dan Taylor from Google says this shift opens new ways for advertisers and helps users find what they need faster.
Fun fact: Google handles a mind-blowing around five trillion searches every year!
AI drives paid search forecast $402.7B
AI is set to push paid search advertising to $402.7 billion by 2030.
In India, Google's AI Mode has helped most people make decisions more quickly and feel more confident about their choices (Ipsos says 84% made faster decisions, 87% felt surer).
Plus, Google Lens gets over 25 billion visual searches every month, showing just how much smarter searching has become.
Google's Gemini improves Indian regional searches
More Indians are searching in regional and mixed languages, and Google's Gemini AI model makes these queries more relevant than ever.
Retail, travel, and lead generation businesses are jumping on board with generative AI tools that automate campaigns and use first-party data for a competitive edge.