Google to pay SpaceX $920M/month for computing power
What's the story
SpaceX has signed a major infrastructure deal with Google, under which the latter will pay $920 million per month for computing power. The agreement, which starts in October 2026 and runs until June 2029, is one of the largest commitments by a major tech company toward SpaceX's data center operations. It highlights Elon Musk's company's aggressive shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ahead of its expected initial public offering (IPO).
Resource acquisition
Deal includes exit provisions with 90-day notice requirement
The deal will see Google acquire computing resources including "approximately 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, memory, and other related components" from SpaceX's data center portfolio. The contract also includes provisions for either party to exit the arrangement after a 90-day notice period starting in 2027. This gives both organizations flexibility as their infrastructure needs evolve over time.
Demand surge
Google to expand its data center infrastructure
A Google Cloud representative said the infrastructure procurement was necessary to meet unexpected growth in customer adoption of its enterprise-focused AI offering. The deal is seen as a temporary solution to address immediate demand while Google expands its own data center infrastructure. This suggests that the company expects to reduce or eliminate its dependence on SpaceX's systems once internal capacity is scaled up.
Revenue stream
SpaceX's compute contract with Anthropic
The Google deal is similar to a bigger compute contract SpaceX signed with Anthropic, which will pay $1.25 billion monthly through May 2029 for processing capacity from Colossus data centers. The Anthropic deal alone promises about $15 billion in annual revenue, making it a key part of SpaceX's infrastructure monetization strategy. Both agreements reflect what SpaceX calls a deliberate business model: "This structure allows us to monetise unused compute capacity in our infrastructure."
Financial pressure
High operational losses due to AI push
The capital outlay required to acquire enough GPUs for these commitments has started to put a lot of pressure on SpaceX's finances. AI-related operational losses quadrupled in the last fiscal year to over $6 billion, mainly due to rising cloud computing costs and accelerated depreciation of GPU hardware. The high cost of GPU acquisition has even prompted SpaceX to consider making its own processors, which would put it in direct competition with NVIDIA.
Market dynamics
Complications in the partnership between Google and SpaceX
The deal with Google adds competitive tensions to the long-standing partnership between the two companies. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet division works with Google Cloud on infrastructure projects. By selling computing capacity to Anthropic and now Google, SpaceX has started competing with Google Cloud itself. The situation gets more complicated as Google is also in talks with SpaceX to help build orbital data centers, a project that could make it both a customer and collaborator.