Google to pay SpaceX $920M/month for computing power

Financial pressure

High operational losses due to AI push

The capital outlay required to acquire enough GPUs for these commitments has started to put a lot of pressure on SpaceX's finances. AI-related operational losses quadrupled in the last fiscal year to over $6 billion, mainly due to rising cloud computing costs and accelerated depreciation of GPU hardware. The high cost of GPU acquisition has even prompted SpaceX to consider making its own processors, which would put it in direct competition with NVIDIA.