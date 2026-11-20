Google employees urge company to offer AI-free Search to schools
What's the story
Over 500 employees at Google have signed a petition urging the company's leadership to allow schools to use Google Search without its artificial intelligence (AI) features. The move comes after reports that Google may restrict student access to Search if their schools ban AI. The decision has drawn criticism from several quarters, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a number of parents, students, and teachers.
Policy clarification
NYC mayor accuses Google of using its monopoly power
Google Vice President for Education Chris Phillips had clarified that if a school bans AI, students trying to access Search would see a message from their school saying it's unavailable.
The policy has drawn criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who accused Google of using its monopoly power to force AI into public schools.
Employee petition
Alphabet Workers Union launches petition
In light of the controversy, the Alphabet Workers Union has launched a petition titled "Let Students Search."
It calls on Google executives Phillips, CEO Sundar Pichai, and Search head Elizabeth Hamon Reid to reconsider their decision.
The union's president Parul Koul said, "The decision of how and when to implement AI into a classroom belongs to the educators leading it, not the executives who stand to profit from its expanded use."
AI apprehensions
Petition warns of potential damage to Google's reputation and business
The petition highlights concerns among parents and educators about the use of AI in classrooms.
It argues that any positive change with AI in education will depend on educators having the freedom to choose how to implement it.
The letter also warns that restricting Search access for schools not wanting to use AI could damage Google's reputation and business prospects, potentially threatening job security for its employees.
Policy clarification
Google's response to the controversy
In response to the backlash, Google clarified its position on the matter.
The company said that a new initiative, expected to be rolled out early next year, would let schools enable or disable Search, Gemini, and Gemini Notebook individually.
However, schools that enable Search will also have to accept its accompanying AI features.