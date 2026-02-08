Google stops Android 12 updates: How to stay safe
Google has officially stopped security updates for Android 12 and 12L, which means about a billion phones—including popular models like the Pixel 3a, Galaxy S10 series, and OnePlus 7—are now wide open to hackers.
Without these updates, your device is much more likely to get hit by malware that can steal passwords or drain your bank account.
Google Play Protect helps a bit, but it's not enough to keep you fully safe.
What can you do?
Most brands don't bother patching old devices themselves.
If you want real protection, your best bet is to upgrade to Android 13 or newer—or try a custom ROM like LineageOS if you're feeling adventurous.
Google supported Android 12 for over four years since its launch in October 2021, but now it's really time to think about an upgrade if you haven't already.