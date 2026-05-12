Google streams 'The Android Show: I/O Edition' on YouTube today
Technology
Google's got a special Android Show happening today, The Android Show: I/O Edition, streaming live at 10am PT (10:30am IST) on YouTube and Google's event site.
It's basically a sneak peek at what's coming for Android, just ahead of the big Google I/O 2026 conference on May 19.
Android 17 feature previews expected
Expect previews of new Android 17 features like multitasking tools, gesture controls, screen recording, app locks, and those handy app bubbles.
There should also be updates on Android XR and Wear OS, plus some talk about integrating Google's AI platform Gemini.
If you're curious about mixed reality devices or smart glasses, there might be hints about those too.