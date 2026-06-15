Google sues outsider creators over AI phishing kit using Gemini

Google teams with FBI and carriers

The anonymous cybercriminals, thought to be based in China, allegedly misused Google services like Cloud and Drive, even faking Google's trademarks for more believable scams.

Now, Google wants Outsider banned and is teaming up with the FBI plus big telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon to take down its network.

As Google's General Counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado put it, they're backing seven bills pending in Congress meant to counter scamming too, showing they're serious about keeping AI-powered fraud in check.