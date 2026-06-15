Google sues outsider creators over AI phishing kit using Gemini
Google is suing the creators of Outsider, a phishing kit that uses AI to copy trusted websites and trick people into giving up their information.
The company says Outsider provided users with step-by-step instructions for using Gemini and other AI tools to generate phishing sites and found over 1.5 million shady URLs linked to the kit in just six months.
Google teams with FBI and carriers
The anonymous cybercriminals, thought to be based in China, allegedly misused Google services like Cloud and Drive, even faking Google's trademarks for more believable scams.
Now, Google wants Outsider banned and is teaming up with the FBI plus big telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon to take down its network.
As Google's General Counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado put it, they're backing seven bills pending in Congress meant to counter scamming too, showing they're serious about keeping AI-powered fraud in check.