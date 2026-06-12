Google sues Outsider Enterprise over Gemini aided US financial scams
Google is suing a cybercrime group called Outsider Enterprise, accusing them of using AI tools like Gemini to run big financial scams in the US.
These scammers set up fake versions of sites like Google, YouTube, and even the US Postal Service to trick people.
Google is also calling for tougher rules to fight these kinds of AI-powered scams.
Outsider Enterprise behind 9,000 fake websites
Outsider Enterprise is behind about 9,000 fake websites and over 1 million shady URLs.
Just in two weeks this past May, Android users reported 55,000 scam texts tied to this group, more than two every minute, and the network blasted out 2.5 million texts with links to their fakes.
Google partners with FBI and carriers
Google is not going it alone: they are teaming up with the FBI and major US phone carriers to block scam messages before they reach people's phones.
The lawsuit was filed as part of their push to shut down Outsider Enterprise for good.