Google sues Outsider Enterprise over Gemini aided US financial scams Technology Jun 12, 2026

Google is suing a cybercrime group called Outsider Enterprise, accusing them of using AI tools like Gemini to run big financial scams in the US.

These scammers set up fake versions of sites like Google, YouTube, and even the US Postal Service to trick people.

Google is also calling for tougher rules to fight these kinds of AI-powered scams.