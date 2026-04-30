Google's total hits 350M subscriptions on YouTube, Google One growth
What's the story
Google has added 25 million new paid subscriptions to its services in the first quarter of this year. The news was announced by parent company Alphabet during its Q1 earnings report. The total number of paid subscriptions across all Google services now stands at a whopping 350 million, up from 325 million in the previous quarter (Q4 2025).
Growth drivers
YouTube and Google One subscription growth
The recent surge in subscriptions has been largely driven by YouTube and Google One, Google's cloud storage and subscription service. However, the earnings report did not specify how many users have subscribed to Gemini or its monthly active user count. Despite this lack of detail, access to advanced Gemini features is now included with Google One plans, which are also on the rise.
Enterprise expansion
Gemini's enterprise growth
While specific numbers weren't given, Google did highlight Gemini's growth in the enterprise market. The company noted a 40% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase in paid monthly active users for the service. This comes as part of Google's continued efforts to expand its services and improve the user experience across its platforms.
Revenue report
YouTube ad revenue misses expectations
Despite the increase in subscriptions, YouTube's ad revenue has fallen short of Wall Street expectations. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had previously warned analysts that they should evaluate YouTube's business based on a combination of ads and subscriptions. "When users switch to a YouTube subscription plan, it has a negative impact on ad revenue," he said.
Revenue breakdown
Shift toward subscriptions impacting ad revenue
Last year, YouTube's annual revenue surpassed $60 billion from ads and subscriptions. Q4 2025 alone contributed $11.4 billion in YouTube ads. This quarter, the figure stood at $9.9 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year (YoY). However, it still fell short of analyst expectations, indicating a possible shift from ad-supported viewing to ad-free subscriptions via YouTube Premium among consumers.