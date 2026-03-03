Google system updates March 2026: Here's what's new

The Play services update tightens up privacy controls and system management on everything from your phone to your smartwatch. Meanwhile, the Play Store now suggests short-form video apps right on your smartphone—think TikTok-style recommendations built in. Adaptive Connectivity Services and Google Play Protect are listed among Google System components. Pixel users can find these options under Settings > profile > Google services > Privacy & security > System services.

March Android security bulletin patches 129 vulnerabilities

This update isn't just about new features—the March Android security bulletin patches 129 security vulnerabilities (including a serious zero-day bug affecting Qualcomm chips).

Samsung's March 2026 security patch for eligible Galaxy devices includes 65 fixes (60 of which are Android CVEs for which Google provided fixes), and Samsung will roll out its own update on its schedule.

If you're using Android Automotive OS or any recent Android device, these updates help keep things locked down and running safely.