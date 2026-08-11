Google teams with Stephen Curry for limited Pixel Watch 5
Technology
Google's teaming up with Stephen Curry for a limited-edition Pixel Watch 5, set to be revealed at the Made by Google event in New York on August 12.
This version features a sleek 45mm Polished Silver case and a woven band stamped with Curry's name and #LockIn branding.
Specs unchanged, priced €579.99, select markets
The Curry watch band comes in four colors (stone gray, taupe, orange, and brown) and has a water-repellent coating (though it might wear off over time).
Specs are the same as the regular model: 64GB storage, Wear OS 7.0, and up to 40 hours of battery life.
It'll cost €579.99 in Europe (about ₹63,900), slightly pricier than the standard version, and will only be available in select markets for a limited run.
Pre-orders open after launch; sales are expected from August 20.