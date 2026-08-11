Google teams with Stephen Curry for limited Pixel Watch 5

The Curry watch band comes in four colors (stone gray, taupe, orange, and brown) and has a water-repellent coating (though it might wear off over time).

Specs are the same as the regular model: 64GB storage, Wear OS 7.0, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

It'll cost €579.99 in Europe (about ₹63,900), slightly pricier than the standard version, and will only be available in select markets for a limited run.

Pre-orders open after launch; sales are expected from August 20.