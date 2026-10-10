Google Fitbit Edge launch in 2 days: What to expect
What's the story
Google has officially teased the launch of its highly anticipated Fitbit Edge fitness tracker. The tech giant shared a teaser image on X, showing what appears to be the side profile of the new device. The post was captioned: "Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26," hinting at an October 12 release date for this innovative health and fitness wearable.
Device specifications
Heart rate, SpO2, and ECG monitoring
The Fitbit Edge is expected to sport a 1.34-inch always-on OLED touchscreen, GPS, and multiple sensors like an accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, and gyroscope.
It may also include optical sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring as well as electrical sensors for ECG readings.
The tracker could even warn users about possible atrial fibrillation and irregular heart rhythms.
Twitter Post
Official teaser from Google Health
Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 pic.twitter.com/1zRU0eoAS7— Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026
Battery and cost
Price and availability
The Fitbit Edge is said to be powered by a replaceable lithium-ion battery that can last up to seven days on a single charge.
When it launches next week, the device is expected to be priced at around $180 in the US market.
This would make it an affordable option compared to other high-end fitness trackers available today.