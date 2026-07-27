Google teases Gemini 4, most ambitious pretraining run late 2026
Technology
Google just teased Gemini 4, its upcoming AI model, while Gemini 3.5 Pro is still in testing.
The company says this will be its "most ambitious pre-training run yet," and it's part of a wave of updates like Gemini 3.6 Flash and more.
If you're wondering when to expect it, all signs point to a late 2026 release: think November or December.
Gemini 4 will feature larger models
Gemini 4 is set to feature much larger base models, aiming to keep Google ahead in the AI race.
CEO Sundar Pichai shared that it is prioritizing powerful resources like Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for advanced projects in artificial general intelligence (AGI).
He sounded genuinely excited about how things are shaping up and emphasized that Google is serious about staying on top as competition heats up.