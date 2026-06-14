Google testing AI search agents to deliver news and prices
Technology
Google is testing new AI Search agents that can track websites, news, and social media for you, so you don't have to keep searching for updates on things like flight prices or breaking news.
Instead of manually checking, these agents bring the latest information straight to you.
Privacy and publishers' traffic concerns
These proactive tools are designed to save time by only sending relevant updates. But some publishers worry that fewer people will visit their sites if AI just summarizes everything.
There are also privacy concerns since the agents need to understand your habits pretty well to work smoothly.
For now, Google said the feature remains in the testing phase.