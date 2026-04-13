Google testing 'Your Day' feature powered by Gemini AI
Technology
Google appears to be preparing a new "Your Day" feature in its app, powered by Gemini AI, to help you keep track of your schedule and get personalized updates all in one place.
Spotted in the latest beta, this tool aims to pull together info from across your Google services (think reminders, events, and more) to make managing your day smoother.
Enable 'Your Day' in Personal Intelligence
You'll be able to turn on "Your Day" from the Personal Intelligence settings in the Google app's profile menu (right next to features like Memory and Connected Apps).
While the exact look isn't public yet, it's expected to show upcoming events and relevant reminders through a handy navigation drawer.
It's basically Google Now vibes but smarter, giving you a feed that actually fits your life.