Google testing 'Your Day' feature powered by Gemini AI Technology Apr 13, 2026

Google appears to be preparing a new "Your Day" feature in its app, powered by Gemini AI, to help you keep track of your schedule and get personalized updates all in one place.

Spotted in the latest beta, this tool aims to pull together info from across your Google services (think reminders, events, and more) to make managing your day smoother.