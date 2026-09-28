Gemini AI could soon let you buy products from Flipkart
What's the story
Google is testing a new shopping feature in India that could let users purchase select Flipkart products directly from its AI-powered interfaces, Gemini and AI Mode. The feature adds a "Buy" button to select product listings on Flipkart, potentially reducing the need to leave Google's AI-powered interfaces while shopping. Currently, the test is limited to a small group of users and specific product categories like smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories.
User experience
'Buy' button on select products
If a user sees a "Buy" button on certain products, they can directly enter Flipkart's checkout flow without leaving the AI interface.
However, for those who don't have access to this feature yet, Flipkart products still show up as regular shopping listings without any purchase option.
The report also hints that Google might expand this test later in October, ahead of India's festive shopping season.
Strategic move
Google's push toward AI-driven commerce
The development is part of Google's larger strategy to integrate AI more directly into online shopping.
In January, the tech giant launched its Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard aimed at enabling AI agents to interact with retailers throughout the shopping journey.
However, it's worth noting that the Flipkart implementation seems different from Google's own hosted checkout experience and uses a Flipkart-branded purchase flow.
Market shift
Implications for traditional product searches and affiliate marketing
The new feature could revolutionize how shoppers discover products.
If AI assistants start recommending products and offering a direct purchase route, it could lead to fewer visits on traditional product searches, comparison pages, and deal websites.
This change could also affect affiliate marketing as publishers, bloggers, and creators who earn commissions when users buy through their referral links may not be involved in the traditional referral path if purchases are made through an AI interface instead.