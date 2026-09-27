Google tests Flipkart buy button in Gemini and AI mode
Google has started testing a new feature that lets some users shop for Flipkart products, like smartphones and electronics, directly through its AI platforms, Gemini and AI Mode.
If you spot a "Buy" button on certain items, you can check out without ever leaving the AI interface.
The wider launch is set for later in October 2026, ahead of India's festive shopping season.
Direct buy limited to Flipkart
This move shows Google getting serious about turning its AI tools into full-on shopping hubs.
The checkout uses Flipkart's own flow, not the Google-hosted checkout experience the Gemini maker demonstrated earlier, and the direct buy option is only available for Flipkart, not Amazon or others, even though they're also on Google's platforms.
It all ties back to Google's about $350 million investment in Flipkart back in 2024, showing how closely the two are working together.