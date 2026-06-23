Google tests gesture based CAPTCHA for cloud fraud defence
Google is testing a new kind of CAPTCHA that asks you to do simple hand gestures in front of your camera instead of picking images, all as part of its Cloud Fraud Defence push.
The system checks live video and analyzes your hand movements to make sure you're actually there.
Camera captchas spark privacy, accessibility concerns
Some people are concerned about having to use their camera for basic logins: privacy advocates say it could feel intrusive, even though Google promises the footage is deleted right after.
Plus, this approach isn't great for people with hand disabilities or anyone in bad lighting.
Google says it is working on alternatives and will still offer traditional visual and audio CAPTCHAs.
Biometric CAPTCHAs could face EU scrutiny
This move fits into a wider shift toward using biometrics to fight fraud online, but it could attract scrutiny from regulators, particularly in regions such as the European Union where biometric data processing is increasingly being examined.
If it catches on, gesture-based CAPTCHAs could change how we prove we're human across lots of apps and services.