Google tests removing AI mode button for some web users
Technology
Google is trying out a change by taking away the AI mode button from the search bar for some users on the web.
This test is part of their usual process to see how people search without quick access to AI mode, but don't worry, the feature isn't gone for everyone.
Len Raleigh spotted test in incognito
The experiment was spotted by a user named Len Raleigh in incognito mode, while the button still showed up elsewhere.
Google often tests different layouts on small groups to see what works best. For now, they're just studying how much people use or miss the shortcut before making any big decisions.