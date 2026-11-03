Google tests status bar for Wear OS 8 smartwatches
Technology
Google is testing a new "status bar" to Wear OS 8 smartwatches, making them feel even more like your phone.
Now, you can always see the time and key info, like location and connectivity, right at the top of your watch face, no matter which app you're using.
This fixes those moments when apps would take over the whole screen and things felt a bit messy.
Google readies 'Create my widget' feature
The status bar smoothly hides itself while you scroll, so navigation feels less cramped.
Google also was preparing to introduce "Create My Widget," letting you generate personalized dashboards for their watches just how you like it.
Plus, recent updates have brought better earthquake alerts and improved device integration, so Wear OS is getting smarter and more user-friendly all around.