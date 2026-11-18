Google to add Gemini live chat for paid home users
Google is set to give its Home speakers a major boost for paid users with a new Gemini Live update.
Now, chatting with your speaker will feel quicker and more natural, thanks to smarter speech tech that cuts down on awkward pauses.
Just say, "Hey Google, let's chat," and you can brainstorm ideas or plan trips without missing a beat.
Home Premium $10-a-month enables in-chat controls
With the $10-a-month Google Home Premium plan, you can do more than just talk: coming soon, you can control smart devices or set timers during your chat without stopping the conversation.
The update also bundles Google Home Premium into Google One AI Pro, but you'll still need a subscription to unlock these upgraded features.