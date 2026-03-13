Google Chrome is finally coming to Arm-powered Linux machines
What's the story
Google has announced plans to bring its popular Chrome browser to ARM64 Linux machines in Q2 2026. The move comes after the successful launches of Chrome for Arm Macs in 2020 and Windows on Arm in 2024. The company said this expansion is aimed at meeting the growing demand for a browsing experience that combines the open-source Chromium project with Google's app ecosystem.
Market shift
Growing demand for Linux on ARM
Google's decision to bring Chrome to ARM64 Linux machines comes amid a growing demand for Linux. While some users have been switching from Windows with varying success, consumer-facing Linux on ARM chips is still relatively rare. However, major companies such as Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and Mediatek are considering this market as they look to take on the Windows, Intel, AMD's dominance.
Tech developments
NVIDIA's N1 processors could support Linux
NVIDIA could unveil its N1 and N1X processors for ARM laptops at the upcoming GTC 2026 developer conference. While these laptops may launch with Windows, they could also target Linux once basic requirements like Chrome are met. Google has specifically mentioned NVIDIA's DGX Spark as a target for Chrome, noting that these powerful micro AI desktops run Linux on ARM.