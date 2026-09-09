Why Google is investing $15.1B in Finland
What's the story
Google has announced a massive investment of at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Finland over the next two years. This is the company's largest single investment in Europe to date. The decision comes as part of Alphabet's increased global investment plan, which is now between $195 billion and $205 billion, to meet rising computing demands.
Project details
Investment will cover data centers, electricity grid upgrades
The investment in Finland will cover a range of projects, including data centers, electricity grid upgrades, and clean energy and battery initiatives.
These projects will support services like Gemini, Search, Maps, and YouTube.
Google said the new digital infrastructure would be "building blocks for Finnish and broader European digital readiness, innovation, and AI development."
Economic impact
Investment to create jobs, contribute to GDP
The investment will be carried out in 2027 and 2028, contributing some $3.6 billion to Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) during the construction phase.
Once operational, it is expected to create around 7,000 jobs annually.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed Google's decision as "a clear testament to our strengths," emphasizing that the data economy goes beyond direct investment into innovation, research, and development.