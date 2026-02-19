Google to invest $15B in AI center in Vizag
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just gave a big shoutout to India's tech progress at the AI India Summit, highlighting how Visakhapatnam has grown from a small coastal city into an up-and-coming global AI hub.
He announced that Google will invest $15 billion to build a full-stack AI center in Vizag, complete with powerful computing and a subsea cable gateway.
Pichai reflects on India's rapid tech evolution
This massive investment is set to create new jobs and strengthen India's digital ecosystem.
Pichai reflected on his visits, saying, "Every time I visit India, I am struck by the pace of change, and today is no different."
With moves like this, India's spot as a major player in global tech and innovation looks brighter than ever.